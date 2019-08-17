Vermillion opens first municipal charging station in South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Vermillion, South Dakota installed it’s first city-owned electronic vehicle charging station, making traveling more convenient for electronic drivers.

James Purdy, the assistant city manager, explained how the idea came about.

“I had an idea that I just kind of ran with and the city council and the Vermillion light and power were pretty thrilled with the concept,” said Purdy.

According to Purdy, 70% of Vermillion’s power supply is from renewable sources and 76% of Vermillion’s power supply is carbon-free.

Purdy said the goal is to keep those numbers growing.

“It really is important for us to kind of show the public whether its visitors or people in the community that Vermillion Light and Power is committed to making changes to renewable types of activities,” said Purdy.

The electronic charging station is also conveniently accessible to students at the University of South Dakota which is about a 5-minute walk from the campus.

Tierney Scoblic, a student at the University of South Dakota, explained how the new charging station is a great benefit to students on campus.

“I think it’s really convenient because there are a lot of people in this community that are environmentally conscious and being a university town, people are trying to make it more environmentally conscious. So for people who drive electronically powered cars, it makes it a lot more convenient for them,” said Scoblic.

The charging station is affordable for both the city and it’s customers and it only costs about $2 to charge your car at the new charging station. It costs the city about $1,000 to maintain it.