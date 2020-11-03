Vermillion mother charged with death of one-year old child

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – A Vermillion mother has been charged with murdering her one-year old son.

According to the Vermillion Police Department, at 2:47 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a report of a child not breathing at a residence and officials found the deceased one-year-old.

Later that same day at 9:34 p.m., officers arrested, Maria Milda, 26, and charged her with first-degree murder.

Milda was the mother of the deceased child and her bond is set at $1,000,000.

The exact cause of death is pending on the results of an autopsy and no other details have been released.

The Vermillion Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating this case with consultation from the Clay County State’s Attorney and the South Dakota DCI.

