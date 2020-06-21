Vermillion man and three others killed in wrong-way crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities interstate late Saturday killed four people, including one from Vermillion, South Dakota, and injured one, authorities said Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the head-on collision occurred about 9:55 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35W at 66th Street in Richfield, Minnesota.

The wrong-way driver, Alfredo Torres, 21, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle, Briana Vazquez, 25, of Watertown, South Dakota, and two passengers, Hassan Abdulmalik, 28, of Bloomington, Minnesota, and Tyler Fried, 27, of Vermillion, South Dakota, were killed.

A fourth passenger, Alaura Fried, 25, of Lakeville, Minnesota, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.