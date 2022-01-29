VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The City of Vermillion is asking citizens to be aware of a scam that has been circulating the area.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Vermillion – Municipal Government, a number that is not the City’s has been calling residents impersonating the city and claims the recipient threatens to shut off the power due to an unpaid electric bill.

Residents are advised to call the City of Vermillion at 605-677-7050 or 605-677-7056 during operating hours to check the authenticity of these claims.

Vermillion City Hall operates between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.