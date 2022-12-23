VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Vermillion, South Dakota Friday morning.

According to a release, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched around 9:40 a.m. to the 31000 block of University Road for a house fire. Officials arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the building and the command officer declared a working fire. The only occupant of the house had evacuated before firefighters arrived and had received aid from a UPS worker who was driving by the area.

The fire quickly breached the outside wall. Due to both the building’s condition and the high winds, the building was destroyed by the fire. The occupant was treated for smoke inhalation and released and some of the emergency personnel suffered minor injuries due to the severe weather.

Wakonda Fire Department, Elk Point Fire Department, Beresford Fire Department, Gayville Fire Department, Clay County Sherriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Clay Union Electric, and Pollman Excavation Inc. provided assistance.

The cause remains under investigation.