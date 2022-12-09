PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The Basil H. and Frances Jacobson House in Vermillion is now considered a federally historic place. This is after the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to a Wednesday release from the South Dakota State Historical Society.

South Dakota historic preservation officer Ted Spencer said the house was nominated to the National Register for its Contemporary style of architecture. The style was popular in the late 1960s and 1970s, he added.

It is also the only known house in the state designed by well-known architect John Normile,” Spencer continued. “It’s a bonus when we can highlight a house for multiple historic significances.”

The Jacobson House is “an excellent example of the Mid-Century Modern style of architecture,” also referred to as the Contemporary style, the release states. The house was constructed based on plans designed by notable architect John Normile and bought through Better Homes and Gardens, and is the only confirmed example in Vermillion. Normile had served as the Building Editor of the home plans division of Better Homes and Gardens for more than 30 years. The home plans were labeled “Better Homes for All America, Plan No. 36010A.”

According to the release, the Jacobson family consisted of Basil Howard, his wife Frances, and their three children. Frances and Basil, both born in Iowa, got married in 1933. In 1966, Basil started working at the University of South Dakota as the Assistant Professor of Curriculum and Instruction, so the family moved to Vermillion.

The family bought a lot in 1968 where the house was then built. The family owned the house until they sold it in June 1975.

Properties that are identified as important to American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture will be placed on the National Register. Buildings, sites, structures, and objects at least 50 years old possessing historical significance may qualify to be placed on the list.

The National Park Service oversees the National Register program and the State Historic Preservation Office of the South Dakota State Historical Society works with them to

Properties on the list must maintain their historic location, design, materials, and association. Listing in the National Register does not place any limitations on private property owners by the federal government.

More information on South Dakota State Historical Society can be found on its website.