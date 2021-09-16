Vermillion High School classes canceled due to fire in chemistry room

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Classes at Vermillion High School have been canceled following an early morning fire.

According to the release, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to a fire alarm shortly after 6:30 a.m. at Vermillion High School. A custodian called 911 saying they noticed smoke in the building shortly after.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews identified smoke in the hallways and located a small fire in the chemistry room storage area. The fire was immediately extinguished and crews began ventilating the area.

Fire command requested assistance from the Sioux Falls Fire hazardous materials team due to the location of the fire and chemicals involved.

A small number of students, advisors, and the custodian that called about the smoke were the only occupants in the building at the time and safely evacuated the building when the alarm sounded.

No injuries were reported, but the chemistry room, storage area and nearby hallways suffered extensive to minor smoke damage.

Classes at Vermillion High School were canceled for the day.