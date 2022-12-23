VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Residents of a home in Vermillion are being helped by the Red Cross just two days before Christmas after a garage fire early Friday morning.

Vermillion Fire EMS Department was called to a house on the 200 block of Washington Street just before 7:30 a.m. for a garage fire and when firefighters came to the scene, they found smoke coming from the residence. All residents had been evacuated safely.

Mutual aid was requested from a total of three additional departments – Gayville, Elk Point and Yankton. In addition, Clay County Emergency Management’s command trailer was requested due to the high winds and extreme cold. Pollman Excavation and the Clay County jail also helped firefighters with a trailer and van, respectively.

The building sustained significant damage but no firefighters or civilians were injured. Firefighters were on the scene for a total of 3 hours and 33 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.