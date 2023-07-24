VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — A famous business partner helped to cut a grand opening ribbon for a Vermillion cannabis dispensary on Monday.

Dakota Herb held a ribbon cutting for its Vermillion location with the help of partner Jim Belushi, owner of Belushi’s Farm Cannabis and brother of the late Saturday Night Live performer John Belushi.

The dispensary will host several of Jim’s products, along with local strains.

“Addition creeps into a family like a snake until it slowly strangles somebody and somebody dies like my brother,” said Belushi, “And I think addiction is a real problem and my main purpose in cannabis is helping people who are addicted but there’s also many other benefits to it.”

There are currently around 11 thousand medical marijuana cardholders in South Dakota.