Vermillion Community Connection Center home to new mural

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The Community Connection Center in Vermillion has a new mural.

The Community Connection Center (CCC) is the home of the United Way of Vermillion, the Welcome Table, Vermillion Food Pantry, and other services. The new mural began in September of 2020.

United Way of Vermillion Executive Director Kelsey Collier-Wise said they always wanted to make the CCC a welcoming place. She added that they weren’t open to the public during the pandemic, proving a perfect time to create the mural.

“When we’re ready to reopen, our guests are going to have a beautiful piece of art to greet them,” Collier-Wise said.

The room that hosts the mural is the Leroy N. Meyer Community Room and it’s the largest room at the CCC. While the Meyer Room is usually used for dinners, special events, and meetings, it is currently closed to the public. A replication of Professor Leroy Meyer is featured in the mural.

Susan Heggestad, a local teaching artist who led the mural project, said being part of the projects has been an incredible honor and exciting challenge

“Although we weren’t able to accommodate participants in a public design workshop or group painting sessions, we did gather ideas in other ways. What resulted in the overall design, I think, is a wonderful testament to the beauty of our community,” Heggestad said.

The creation of the mural is in part supported by a Project Grant from the South Dakota Arts Council.

The mural is 43.5’x8.5′ and features local landmarks as well as symbols of the community and support.

Learn more on the CCC’s website.