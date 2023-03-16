VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Vermillion fire officials battled a fire at a church Thursday morning.

At around 3:11 a.m. fire officials were sent to a fire at Apostolic Faith Church on 415 Cottage Avenue, a release from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department said.

The release added that officials could see smoke coming out of the one-story building’s attic vents when they arrived.

Officials entered the building to extinguish the fire and went through the building to extinguish any hot spots.

The release states that the fire was fully extinguished by 4:48 a.m. and crews remained on the scene for approximately two and a half hours.

Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. No information on the condition of the building has been released, but it is currently being boarded up while officials investigate the cause.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department was assisted by the Gayville Fire Department, the Elk Point Fire Department, the Vermillion Police Department, the Vermillion Light and Power Department, and the Vermillion Water Department.