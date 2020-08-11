Vermillion cancels Oktoberfest 2020

VERMILLION, SD (KCAU) – The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) announced the cancellation of the 2020 Oktoberfest.

According to a release, this year’s Oktoberfest would have marked the sixth time Vermillion put on the event.

“We are extremely excited about the plans we have in place to grow Oktoberfest and make it a key event in the Southeastern corner of South Dakota,” said Nate Welch, President & CEO of the VCDC. “Unfortunately, with the known and unknown challenges we have during this year – it’s better for us to hit the ‘pause’ button on those plans and regroup to focus VCDC, stakeholders, and volunteer’s time on opportunities to support our community and our businesses this fall.”

The VCDC remains focused and committed to the Oktoberfest event and looks forward to continuing to grow the event in 2021.

