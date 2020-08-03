Vermillion businesses prepare for students arrival

As we reach the end of summer, college towns like Vermilion are beginning to prepare for an influx of students.

Vermillion, S.D. (KCAU) – As we reach the end of summer, college towns like Vermilion are beginning to prepare for an influx of students.

Martin Pendergast is the co-owner of the Bean in downtown Vermillion. He says COVID 19 did a number on his business.

“Going from like a nice income to no income, so yes and also the bills don’t stop the insurance the rent, the property taxes, everything else just keeps on coming in so you still have to pay,” said Pendergast.

Thousands of students are returning back to the University of South Dakota and the community has mixed feelings about that.

“I want them to be safe. I want them to realize they are coming into a community. There is a lot of fear I want them to realize that they need to be responsible adults. They are now responsible adults and they need to act that way,” said Pendergast.

“We know that we will probably have an uptick in cases and that’s why we are going to continue to have all of the guidelines here and an exhale that we have but I’m excited for them to come back. Vermillion really misses them and hopefully, a lot of people will make good choices and be safe,” said Schroeder.

Bekki Enguist-Schroeder owns the spa at Wynie Mae’s. She says COVID closed her doors for nine weeks.

“Just in general, the majority of the businesses do rely on some degree on students, some of them more than others so I would imagine the bars and restaurants are very excited for them to come back,” said Schroeder.

Kevin Brady, the co-owner of Thread & Ink says business is slowly picking up as students return to town.

“We’re always excited to see the students. We’re nervously excited about athletics as well. We’re hoping that everybody can stay safe and just pray that stays so and we don’t have to go back and shut down again,” said Brady.