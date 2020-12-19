Vermillion businesses to host free Christmas dinner

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Vermillion businesses are coming together to serve dinner for residents who will spending the holidays home alone, or who aren’t traveling due to COVID-19.

According to a release, Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery is partnering with Hy-Vee and the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) to provide a free Christmas dinner to Vermillion Area residents who are spending the holidays home alone, or for those choosing not to travel to be with loved ones because of the pandemic.

“We realize that many of our community members will be eating by themselves this Christmas because friends and relatives are staying home to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Eldon Nygaard, owner of Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery. “We wanted to spread a little bit of Christmas cheer for those who won’t get to see their friends and family, like most of us usually do at this time of year.”

The free Christmas dinner will be available for curbside pick-up on December 25 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at 1500 W. Main Street with allocated reservation times to ensure best social distancing practices. You can visit the VCDC website to schedule a pick-up time.

“It’s wonderful and heartwarming to see VCDC members going above and beyond to bring some joy to fellow community members during the holiday season,” said Nate Welch, President and CEO of the VCDC. “The VCDC is honored to be part of this program and we encourage anyone to reserve a time if they’re in need of a Christmas meal, or get involved by helping volunteer with the distribution of food on Christmas Day”.

Hy-Vee Vermillion and Valiant Vineyards are providing a baked ham dinner with all the holiday trimmings in a to-go container.

If you have any questions about the free meal or would like to sign up to volunteer, you can contact Eldon Nygaard at Valiant Vineyards Winery & Distillery at 605-624-4500 or at wine@valiantvineyards.us.