VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — A bicyclist has died after a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

The Vermillion Police Department said in a release that EMS and officers received a report of the crash on Nov. 14 at 8:13 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Anderson Street.

As a result of the crash, the bicyclist, identified as Clayton Lehmann, 67, of Vermillion, sustained injuries and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. Lehmann died due to his injuries two days later, the release said.

The driver of the car was a juvenile. Police said the driver would not be identified due to their age.

The police are still investigating the incident.

According to a post on the University of South Dakota History Department’s Facebook page, Lehmann was a professor in USD’s Department of History. Lehmann had taught at USD for 35 years teaching Greek and Roman history, archaeology, epigraphy, language, and literature. His time teaching has “impacted the educational journeys of countless students,” and left a notable legacy, the post states. Lehmann earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Chicago in 1986 and did fieldwork in Israel at Caesarea Maritima for decades.

A Celebration of Life for Lehmann will take place in the MUC Ballroom on the USD Vermillion campus Tuesday at 4 p.m., according to another post. “Bowties, pirate or Doctor Who-themed ties, and the color green are encouraged,” the post added. The event may also be live streamed.