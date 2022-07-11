VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – A basement fire was reported in Vermillion just before 7 a.m. Monday.

According to a release from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, a basement fire was reported around 6:49 a.m. at 405 S. University Street.

Firefighters fought against the fire, and extra help was brought in to help control the scene. The following agencies assisted the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, which had 4 apparatuses, 3 support vehicles, and 15 people.

Elk Point Fire Department with one apparatus and four people Gayville Fire Department with one apparatus and six people Vermillion Police Department

People had been inside the building when the fire started, but everyone got out of the home before emergency crews arrived.

Officials said there were no injuries due to the fire, and the cause is still being investigated.