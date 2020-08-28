Vermillion bars, restaurants to close early this weekend

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Bars and restaurants in Vermillion, South Dakota will voluntarily close down at early every night this weekend in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a video posted on the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company’s Facebook page, President and CEO Nate Welch of the group said the businesses will close at 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

The decision was made so as to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“But right now, we face a common challege with differing affects. A virus that spreads fast amongst crowds and even those who don’t show signs of carrying that very virus. The debates on it exist, yes, but the end result of it to some, it’s not debatable. No on in our community is responsible for this virus, but it is up to each and everyone of us to do our part,” Welch said in the PSA.

They ask for people to consider the financial impact on the businesses, employees and community and ask for people to support the business by ordering gift cards or ordering takeout. For more information about how to support the businesses, click here.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 252 total cases of COVID-19 in Clay County, South Dakota. Of them there are 117 active cases and 2 total deaths. They also report that there have been 10 total hospitalizations and 133 recoveries.