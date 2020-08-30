Vermillion bars, restaurants closing early this weekend

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – People in Vermillion that are looking to spend a late night at one of the city’s popular bars and dives will have to look elsewhere this weekend.

All bars and restaurants in the area voluntarily closed their doors at 10 p.m. on Saturday and intend to do the same on Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Brick House General Manager Josh Scherrer said while the temporary decision wasn’t an easy one to make, closing early is the right thing to do for now.

“I think that it’s a step in the right direction. I think that there’s a lot of things that have to be talked about over the next few days to kind of determine what things are going to look like moving forward, but I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” said Scherrer.

While this is only a temporary measure, the President and CEO of the Vermillion Area Chamber said there’s a possibility this could happen again. Bar and restaurant owners are expected to meet sometime early next week to discuss further health protocols.