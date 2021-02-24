Vermillion authorities searching for woman leaving vehicle with stolen property

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Officials from Vermillion are searching for a woman that walked away from a vehicle with stolen items.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for the identity of a woman seen in a video leaving a vehicle that contained stolen tools from Sioux Falls.

The vehicle was recovered near Vermillion on February 16.

The woman is described to be wearing a sweatshirt that said “GOOD VIBES.” Click here to see the video of the woman.

If anyone has any information about the person in the video, they are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s office at 605-677-7100.