Vermillion police investigate unique card skimmer case

Credit card skimmer concerns headline this week’s Cybersafe Parent report.

This time the cyber thieves boldly placed the device on card readers at the check out counter.

Two skimmers were found Sunday at the Pump ‘n Pak in Vermillion, SD.

But unlike most cases, these slimmers were not found connected to card readers at the pumps.

Instead, they were connected to card readers at the checkout counter where a worker would be standing. A bold move.

“A lot of what you see in the reports are alerts about these things on the pumps so it was somewhat different that these were found inside the business on the countertop machines,” said Captain Chad Passick of the Vermillion Police Department.

Passick says investigators have not determined when the skimmers were placed and surveillance video from the store is still being reviewed.

Store manager Tracie Lerfald tells us some of her regular customers were the ones to first notice that something wasn’t quite right.

“It’s very frustrating because we have so many regular customers and you want them to have trust in you to do a good job for them,” said Tracie Lerfald the store owner.

“Be cognizant when you’re putting your card into those machines. If you feel anything that seems a little bit of feel free to mention it to the business owner or staff. But yea be your own advocate,” said Captain Passick.