Vermilion businesses react to “Masks Expected” sign ordinance

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – With thousands of students set to begin classes at the University of South Dakota (USD) on Wednesday, businesses in Vermillion are now required to post signs stating “masks expected.”

It’s in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases in the city down.

Vermillion is a town of close to 11,000 people. When USD is in session, that number almost doubles.

The city’s mayor, Kelsey Collier-Wise, said encouraging masks, will help keep those people safe and keep businesses, in business.

“We have had a few people that don’t want to wear masks to get their hair done and that’s okay. We are not the salon for you in that case and we have had a lot more people come to us because we have taken a lot more safety measures and that’s really great,” said Bekki Engquist-Schroeder, the owner of the Spa at Wynie Mae’s.

Since reopening, the Spa at Wynie Mae’s has had a mask policy. Engquist-Schroeder said putting-up a “Mask Expected” sign, at her business, is okay with her.

“The resolution we essentially were encouraging masks wearing in all indoor areas in Vermillion by citizens employees etc. and just citing the evidence that we know that wearing masks is the best way to make sure that we can keep transmission rates down,” said Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise with the City of Vermillion.

Mayor Collier-Wise said she wants students to stay here and businesses to stay open and wearing masks is a little way to make that happen.

“If the transmission rates get out of control there is a possibility that they will have to go online and there’s [a] chance of a normal semester is ruined. That is difficult for them, and that is difficult for our economy and businesses and so really this is all about trying to preserve as much normalcy as we can for as long as we can and the masks help us do that,” said Mayor Collier-Wise.

“Not all are going to agree on every single thing all the time, but we can grow together and work together because we really want people in this town to stay healthy, but also thrive as much as we can so I think showing some grace and gratitude during this time with everyone is so necessary,” said Leslie Gerish, the co-owner of The Bean.

While the sign requirement for businesses just passed Monday, many businesses have already posted the “mask expected” signs on their doors.

