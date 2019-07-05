Verizon calls not reaching Sioux City offices

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Verizon Network issue is causing problems with many calls not going through to city offices in Sioux City.

The city of Sioux City said that calls made from a Verison phone to city hall are not connecting.

They want to remind residents that city hall is open Friday until 5 p.m. Calls can be made through a landline, different network phone, email, or by visiting. The city’s staff directory can be found by clicking here.

City Hall is open today, Friday, July 5. The Verizon Wireless network is currently experiencing network issues and calls… Posted by Sioux City, Iowa Government on Friday, July 5, 2019

The Sioux City Police Department also said they are experiencing issues for calls being made to their non-emergency numbers, including to the records, the non-emergency dispatch, the Woodbury County Jail and Animal Control Dispatch.

Due to technical issues phone calls made from the Verizon network are not connecting to non-emergency phone lines for… Posted by City of Sioux City Police Department on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Residents are asked to try using a phone that isn’t on the Verizon network or using a landline.