SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A verdict has been reached in the 2020 Lake Park murder case.

Allison Decker was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree theft, and conspiracy to commit non-forcible entry after Angel Bastman, 25, was found dead in her Lake Park home in 2020.

Justice Berntson

Along with Decker, Justice Berntson was also charged. However, Berntson pleaded guilty to an attempt to commit murder in December 2021.

Court documents alleged Berntson and Decker were found in Sioux City with stolen property after Bastman’s death. Witnesses and records also showed Berntson and Decker made statements that they were involved in the death.

A verdict has been reached and will be announced on June 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dickinson County courthouse.