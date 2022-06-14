ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A verdict has been reached in a sex crime trial for a Siouxland man convicted of second-degree murder.

Jay Neubaum, of Mapleton, was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse and requested a bench trial in 2021 after pleading not guilty.

Documents alleged Neubam assaulted victims from the fall of 2019 to March 2020, with a minimum of seven victims. A hearing has been set at the Monona County Courthouse for June 24 at 11 a.m. for the judge to read the verdict in the case.

Neubaum has already been convicted of second-degree murder after a 16-year-old was killed with a gun in 2020. For that crime, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.