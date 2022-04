SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Whiting man charged in connection with a deadly Memorial Day shooting last year will be tried in Woodbury County.

Attorneys representing Marvin Hildreth, 21, asked that the second-degree murder trial be moved because of extensive media coverage.

District Judge James Daane denied the request to change venues.

Hildreth was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting that resulted in the death of Russell Mohr of Mapleton.