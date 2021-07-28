Vendors at the Sioux City Farmers Market take on the heat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The heat of the day was felt by those at Wednesday’s Sioux City Farmers Market.

The market was just a little slower than normal, but many vendors are used to working in the heat and providing goods to their customers, no matter the conditions.

“It’s pretty normal for them cause that’s what they do when they’re planting or harvesting their products. But for some of us, it kinda takes a toll on us. And you know, if it gets too hot and they feel they need to go sit, we always have a place for them to get themselves cool,” said Becky Barnes.

The Miracle Riders will be at the Farmer’s Market fundraising for their ride by raffling off meat from Feddersen Waygu, but they are also accepting cash donations.