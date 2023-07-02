SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Just before attendees began arriving at ‘Saturday in the Park, many vendors got in early to set up knowing that it would be an extremely busy day.

From food like corn dogs, ribs, and gyros to jewelry and knick-knacks, vendors were prepared for thousands of Siouxlanders to flood the festival.

This year was Jason Mcdonald’s second year selling food to hungry customers, he says he enjoys the crowd.

“When they’re at shows like this or fairs or whatever, they’re usually in a good mood, so it’s always fun to talk and mingle with the people. and for me personally that and being able to spend the full day with my three kids,” said Jason McDonald, owner of Max Tornado Concession.

With the knowledge of how many people attended ‘Saturday in the Park’ last year, McDonald and his kids said they were better prepared for the amount of customers they’d be serving.