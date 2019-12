SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A minivan started on fire in a back alley in Sioux City on Monday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to 1522 West 2nd Street around 7:35 a.m. Monday for a vehicle fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a white Chrysler minivan in flames in the back alley.

Officials told KCAU 9 that no foul play was suspected and it was started due to a mechanical malfunction.

No injuries were reported.