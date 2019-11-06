Several accidents due to slick roads in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews are on the scenes of multiple vehicle accidents in Sioux City.

One incident happened as the vehicle was going south on Lakeport near Highway 20 as it went over the bridge and went off the road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There are reports of another accident on the Gordon Drive viaduct. Traffic is getting back up on Gordon Drive. The police said drivers should expect delays there.

There are no words of injuries of any accidents yet.

The Sioux City Police Department is warning drivers to use caution while driving. They said they are responding to several accidents due to bridges getting icy.

Reports of the bridges getting icy. Please use caution when driving. We are responding to several accidents due this. — Sioux City Police (@SiouxCityPolice) November 6, 2019

