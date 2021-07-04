Vehicle parked in front of Chipotle suddenly catches fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A close call for a Sioux City restaurant in the Lakeport Commons Shopping Center after a nearby parked car burst into flames.

Sioux City Fire And Rescue (SCFR) responding to a call of a vehicle on fire in the Chipotle parking lot around 3:49 p.m. on Saturday.

Sources say the response to that fire was delayed due to the number of responders tending to the grass fire on the northside of town earlier in the day.

The car is deemed a total loss.

“In route we could see a heavy cloud of black smoke on Highway 20 and Gordon Drive. Upon arrival, truck was fully involved, we made a quick attack on it,” said Lt. Dennis Culbertson, SCFR.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.