SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials were on the scene of a Sioux City vehicle fire on Saturday.

A vehicle fire was reported around noon at the 1700 block of Jones Street. The vehicle belonged to a pizza delivery worker, and he said his engine began smoking. Crews showed up to fight a fire coming from a dark red SUV.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the origin of the fire started in the engine compartment of the vehicle. At this point in time, the car is deemed a total loss.