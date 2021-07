SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A driver went to check their car for mechanical issues when it suddenly caught fire.

Sioux City Fire Department (SCFR) responded to a call about a vehicle fire at 3:37 p.m. outside of Independence Village on Winona Way.

According to the SCFR, the driver pulled over behind another car to check what was wrong when fluids dripped onto the exhaust, causing the fire.

Crews were able to quickly put it out, but the car was totaled and the the second car only had minor damge.