SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews extinguished a vehicle fire Thursday morning in Sioux City.

Captain Josh Koppelman with Sioux City Fire Rescue said crews were called around 7:10 a.m. of a vehicle fire at a business in the 1700 block of Steuben Street. Authorities said someone from a neighboring business informed officials of smoke.

Firefighters pulled the truck outside and extinguished the fire.

The fire was contained in the cargo area, and damage to the truck was minimal. The truck was owned by the business Document Depot & Destruction.

No one was injured during the incident.

The cause is under investigation.

Nikolas Wilson contributed to this report.