Vehicle fire extinguished near Storm Lake over the weekend

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A vehicle fire near Storm Lake was put out in the early hours of Saturday.

The fire took place on 120th Avenue about a half-mile north of the 550th Street intersection and about five miles northeast of Storm Lake, Saturday around 2:20 a.m., according to the Storm Lake Fire Department.

The firefighters found the vehicle, a 1989 Mazda Coupe, in the ditch and extinguished the fire. The car had no occupants and was considered a total loss.

After investigating the incident, authorities said the driver was Kenji Moua, of Truesdale, Iowa. He was driving home from work when he took a wrong turn and ended up in the ditch. He reportedly tried to free the vehicle for 30 minutes before abandoning it. They said that the heat from the vehicle’s exhaust then ignited a grass fire around the vehicle.

The fire department was on scene for about 45 minutes and was assisted by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department.