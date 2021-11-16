Vehicle damage racking up to $12,000 caused by Sioux City woman, court docs say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested early Saturday for causing thousands of dollars of damage to multiple vehicles.

Sioux City firefighters working at the station at 2630 3rd Street heard a car alarm going off just before 7 a.m. and went into the parking lot to check on it, according to court documents. There, they found Dominique Carman, 27, damaging vehicles.

Police arrived and found Carman inside one of the damaged cars.

There were seven vehicles, each owned separately, damaged, which included broken windows, and scratched and dented doors, roofs, hoods, trunks, and quarter panels. Damaged is believed to be worth $11,000.

Carman is also accused of damaging a vehicle about a block earlier in the morning. A person parked her vehicle outside her home Friday night, only to wake the next morning to see the windshield, rear window and driver’s side window of the resident’s SUV had all been broken. The victim also found a four-by-four piece of wood on the ground. Damage was estimated to be about $1,000.

Carman was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal mischief. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $12,000.