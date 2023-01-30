SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A vehicle crashed into a Sioux City convenience store Monday.

Sioux City police officers were alerted of the incident at Pronto Express on Business Highway 75 around 11:41 a.m.

Sgt. Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that a 19-year-old driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was pulling into the gas station to park but due to slush and ice in the parking lot, the SUV was unable to stop in time and hit the store.

No one was injured during the incident. Police estimated damage to the building to be $5,000. The SUV received an estimated $1,000 of damage but was capable of being driven away.

Because the driver was insured, the incident happened on private property, and the driver wasn’t intoxicated, the police did not issue any citations.