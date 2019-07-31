Vehicle crash sent one to hospital with minor injuries in Alton, Iowa

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 60 on Monday, July 29.

The accident occurred just two miles south of Alton, Iowa.

William Aberson, 80 of Orang City, Iowa, was driving a John Deere tractor, which was pulling a gravity-flow wagon southbound on Highway 60.

Travis Lewis, 37 of Springfield, Minnesota, was driving an International semi-truck, also pulling a tank trailer southbound on Highway 60, behind Aberson.

Lewis attempted to pass Aberson but sideswiped Aberson’s tractor and wagon.

Aberson was transported by the Alton Ambulance to Orange City Area Health System for treatment of minor injuries.

The John Deere tractor and wagon sustained around $8,500 in damage. The international truck driven by Lewis was not damaged, but the trailer sustained around $9,000 in damage.

Lewis was cited for unsafe passing.