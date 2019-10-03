Vehicle crash in Sioux City Thursday morning, possible drunk driving accident

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department was called to the scene of a vehicle accident at West 3rd Street and Kansas Street in Sioux City just after 1:30 this morning.

According to recent documents, the vehicle that crashed was believed to be an SUV traveling westbound on West 3rd Street across from Wesley Parkway at high speeds, losing control on the sharp turn at Kansas Street.

The vehicle ricocheted off of a building at 101 West 3rd Street and crossed West 3rd Street, crashing into the building at 100 West 3rd Street.

The two people in the SUV were reported to have no injuries after the crash. There were also no injuries reported to any of the residents inside the building they crashed into.

Authorities believe that alcohol played a role in the crash.

This vehicle crash is still an ongoing investigation.