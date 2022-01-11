STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to a vehicle rollover on Sunday afternoon.

Photo courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

According to the release, at 1:30 p.m., an SUV lost control while traveling east on 844th road, northeast of Woodland Park. The driver of the vehicle lost control and entered the south ditch rolling and landing on its side.

The driver and passenger were treated at the site of the rollover and declined medical transport.

The release indicated that it was unclear if seatbelts were in use. The airbags were deployed at the time of the crash and the SUV is considered a total loss.