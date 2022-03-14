SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A vehicle hit and caused damage to Aldi’s Sioux City location Monday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., a report of a traffic accident was logged by the Sioux City police. Further investigation reveals that a vehicle accelerated into the Aldi building on Floyd Boulevard, causing damages to the building. While taking a traffic report officers noticed the damaged wall and were worried if there was a chance of collapse.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called and temporarily evacuated the building in order to assess the damages. Sioux City Inspection Services were called in, and they deemed there was no danger of collapse and allowed Aldi to reopen.

No damage other than the point of impact has been reported.

No one was injured from the collision.