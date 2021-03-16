Vatican statement on same-sex marriage gets local response

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Vatican declared this week that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions.

The Vatican’s Orthodoxy Office distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions.

It argued that such unions are not part of God’s plan and that any sacramental recognition of them could be confused with marriage.

The Vocation Director of the Diocese of Sioux City said reaction locally is the same.

“Everyone is welcome in the church. Everyone is welcome to come and be part of the body of believers, but in doing so what we’re not saying is that everyone can come and kind of make up their own version of Christianity or their own rules of morality or their own understanding of god’s design for marriage or even the basic definitions of anthropology. What we’re all called to do in joining the body of believers is to follow the way of Jesus,” Fr. Shane Deman said.

A Siouxland equal marriage advocate says he believes the Vatican has a right to enforce any kind of marriage sacrament that it wants in its own institution but the decision is disappointing.

“It doesn’t change the legality of marriage but it emboldens people that are not in favor of marriage equality, it emboldens bigots and people that have problems with gay and lesbian people. It makes discrimination easier,” Jim Sorvaag, marriage equality advocate, said.

Jim Sorvaag said as a Christian, he believes the primary goal of religion should be to advance the cause of Christ and to spread love, and he thinks the decision by the Vatican does just the opposite.