SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Regional Transit System (SRTS) is trying to provide another mobility option to Siouxlanders called vanpooling through a new partnership.

The partnership is with the Commute with Enterprise program, which helps find those who live inside or outside the SRTS service area who are interested in vanpooling with one another, according to a release from SRTS and Commute with Enterprise.

Commute with Enterprise can provide a vehicle with space for up to 15 passengers, insurance, maintenance, and ongoing support like scheduled vehicle maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance.

Those interested can sign up through the Commute with Enterprise and SRTS webpage which will then match riders who have similar work shifts in similar areas. Once four or more people are matched, someone will reach out to the group to work out details. The program provides each vanpool with the specific needs of its vanpoolers.

The release states that the vanpool program will be partially subsidized by SRTS through local, state, and federal grant funds. The remaining cost is split among the employer and vanpool participants paying a monthly fee.

Participants will be able to choose a vehicle through Enterprise’s selection of vehicles.