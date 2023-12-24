SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The second annual Caroling in the Alleys took place on Saturday evening in downtown Sioux City.

The event was hosted by Vangarde Arts as residents walked through the new bright lights, provided by Missouri River Historic Development, in the alleys singing all the favorite and popular Christmas carols.

Brent Stockton with Vanguard Arts says this event brings people young and old together for the holiday season.

“You know, as cold as it was last year we had people we weren’t a part of our regular group, that just happened to hear about it. Actually, a couple of different groups of people wandered in and hung out and sang some songs with us. It’s kinda a unique thing,” Stockton said.

When eventgoers weren’t singing their favorite Christmas carols, they could enjoy hot chocolate and cider by fire pits located behind Vangarde Arts.