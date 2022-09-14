SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City organization announced they have entered Phase 2 in their proposal for a new live music series and are asking the community for support.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Vangarde Arts presented details about a new live music series in 2023 that would take place at Cook Park and announced the start of a voting campaign to gain community support.

“Vangarde Arts is thrilled about the opportunity to bring an amazing new concert series to Sioux City” said director Brent Stockton. “We chose Cook Park to be part of the west side revitalization and breathe new life into a great midtown park and neighborhood. It is our plan to offer a mix of local talent and national touring artists on a weekly basis for FREE.”

With support by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, Vangarde Arts is hoping to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Sioux City Grant Awards. They’re asking for the public’s support of the proposal by participating in the public voting process.

Sioux City’s proposal was posted on the Levitt Foundation website where the public can vote and learn more about the 36 communities from across the country that have advanced to the voting phase. Siouxlanders may vote for up to five proposals, but may vote for the same proposal only once.

Voting can be done either online or by texting 866-267-2023 with the keyword VOTESUX.

Voting started on September 12 at noon and ends on September 21 at 7 p.m. The Top 20 finalists will be selected through the online and text-to-vote public voting phase. The Levitt Foundation will then review the top proposals and will select up to 10 Levitt AMP grant recipients, which will be announced on November 15.