Valentine's Day is one of the busiest holidays for florists

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For those still looking for a gift this Valentine’s day, a bouquet of flowers is a staple.

According to aboutflowers.com, almost 30% of Americans bought flowers for the holiday last year.

Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest holidays for florists, and local fower shops have been preparing for the influx of orders.

“Well, we have our flowers ordered before Christmas, they hound us quite a bit too, because, they have to know how many roses you want, how many lillys you want, there are all different kinds of flowers, the tropicals, and everything. They just need to know how many you need to grow,” said Kathy Bogenrief, A Step In Thyme owner.

If you’re wondering, more men purchase flowers for Valentine’s Day than women do.

Candy, the number one gift, is equal between men and women.

