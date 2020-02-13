Record-breaking spending expected for Valentine’s Day this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Valentine’s Day coming up on Friday, many people are reaching into their wallets for gifts or flowers for their special someone.

This year’s Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach unprecedented levels once again according to a new survey.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average person will spend a little over $196 to shower those they care for with love.

This is an expected record-breaking total of $27.4 billion, which is a 32% spending increase and $7 billion more compared to last year.

According to the survey, spouses and significant others are expected to get more than half of that chunk of money.

Many people are planning to spend their money on classic gifts like greeting cards, candy, and flowers, or the top choice, jewelry.

Some lucky recipients may even get something more memorable like game tickets or a spa day.

Those surveyed also said they will spread the love further this year, indicating they’d buy Valentine’s Day gifts for friends, family, children’s classmates, co-workers, and even pets.

Of those surveyed, 27% of the people said they were buying gifts for their furry friends.

The average consumer is expected to spend about $12 on their pet. This is up about $7 compared to last year.