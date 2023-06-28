SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While it’s months away from cold and flu season health experts are encouraging the older generation to get a new vaccine.

This fall, a new RSV vaccine will be available for those most at risk of developing severe illness. RSV is a respiratory illness that generally causes minor symptoms like coughing and sneezing.

But a physician at MercyOne says those with pre-existing conditions are especially vulnerable to complications of RSV.

“People who have chronic heart disease, like heart failure, or chronic lung disease like COPD, are more at risk than the average older adult but it can benefit anyone 60 and up,” said Dr. Vanessa Ogundipe, a MercyOne physician:

The RSV vaccine will likely be available at the same time as the annual flu shot and people can get them at the same time.