COVID-19 vaccines coming to Siouxland pharmacies soon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local pharmacies will serve as the next hub for vaccine distribution nationwide, but officials said that won’t happen for a couple more months.

Despite this, one pharmacist says, they’ve been preparing for a while now.

“We’re excited. We, literally, prep-work happened so far back, we know exactly how it’s going to work for us. We’re just more excited to be able to offer some hope to people,” said Liz Webb.

Webb said they have never had this high of a demand for any immunization. Some of that preparation consisted of making sure a large portion of their staff is qualified and ready to administer vaccines.

“We started out, we had three pharmacists that could give immunizations and we’ve doubled that. So we have six to eight people in-house that are able to give immunizations to patients,” said Webb.

We spoke with some Siouxlanders about where they prefer getting their shot and why.

“I don’t really prefer, but if I would I would say pharmacy,” said Ajiag Frazier.

“Pharmacy would be easier because you know in the pharmacies you just go down there and fill out the paper and do it,” said Judith Smith.

“I don’t care as long as I get it,” Jerry King said.

“I just feel that it’s safer at the pharmacy. I like my pharmacist. I trust my pharmacist and I’m going to go there,” Portia Bruning said.

Webb says they hope their pharmacy has a supply of the vaccine by the end of this month and as demand remains high, they will still be limited on how many doses they can provide.

As that is based on the eligibility guidelines made by the Iowa Department of Health and the federal government.

You can find out where you are on the eligibility on the Siouxland District Health website.

