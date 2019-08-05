Vaccination requirements for the first day of school

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As summer begins to come to an end many parents are getting their kids ready for the new school year. But in order to walk through the front doors on the first-day medical records have to be up to date.

“I’m really excited for school to start so I can see my friends,” said third-grader Macy Cunard.

The Cunard family is eager to head back to school. One way they are preparing for the new school year is keeping their vaccinations a top priority.

“We make sure our kids are up to date with their immunizations. We do their well-checks before they come to school so listening to the pediatrician just keeping them safe so we can keep other people safe,” said Mary Cunard, a local mother.

“I talk to kids’ parents, and I tell them at the well-child visits, you know what your child is due for these vaccines. This is the best possible thing you can do for your child, period from a health perspective,” said Dylan Greene, M.D. at the Siouxland Community Health Center.

In the Sioux City, public school district students are required to have their vaccinations and booster shots up to date.

“The most important age groups that we are concerned about are our students entering into kindergarten, seventh, and twelfth grade because that’s where the changes to the immunizations laws happen most frequently,” said Kim Neal with the Sioux City Community School District.

That’s why the district is reminding parents to contact their local physicians as well as local health care providers to set up immunization appointments before school starts this year.

“So while we are able to work with families in order to schedule appointments we really need them for students to actually be in school,” said Neal.

“Just kind of remembering to do your well-check and keep up is the biggest issue but we love our kids and we wanna keep them safe,” said Cunard.

And if your child will be playing sports this year, they’ll also need to head to the doctor to have a physical form completed before they can participate in those extracurriculars.

You can click here for a list of vaccinations and click here for a physical form that is required at the Sioux City Community School district.