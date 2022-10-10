DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s request for an environmental impact study on the carbon capture pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions LLC has been denied.

According to a release from the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), the study was deemed unnecessary by the IUB in order to fulfill federal requirements.

The carbon pipeline is still pending before the IUB and it will be considering whether to grant Summit Carbon a hazardous liquid pipeline. The release stated that the IUB will be looking at whether Summit Carbon has addressed environmental concerns thoroughly.

The release stated that they used a similar request regarding the Dakota Access pipeline as a reference to the decision for an environmental impact study on the Summit Carbon pipeline.

Additional documents regarding the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline are available here.